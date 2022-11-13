Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $236.49. 3,585,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,868. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.