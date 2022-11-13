Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,474. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.78. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

