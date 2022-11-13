Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,684. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

