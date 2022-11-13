Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,054 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 58,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,859. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

