Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,475. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

