Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESG Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 53,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after acquiring an additional 434,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.73 and a 200 day moving average of $263.99. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

