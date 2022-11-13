Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 3,529,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

