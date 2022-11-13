CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
CareCloud Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 13.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
