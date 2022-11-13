CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.
CarGurus Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
