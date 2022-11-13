CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

