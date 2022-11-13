Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

