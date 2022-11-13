Casper Hits Market Cap of $327.54 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $327.54 million and $11.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,284,355,192 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,770,386 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,283,578,850 with 10,501,047,884 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03319555 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,075,207.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

