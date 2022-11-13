Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter.

CPARW stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

