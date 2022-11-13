Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
CPCAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
