Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

CPCAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.