CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

