CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDTI stock remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

