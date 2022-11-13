Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CENN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

