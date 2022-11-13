Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

