Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 555.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

