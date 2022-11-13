Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

