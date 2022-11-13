CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. CEVA has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 96.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

