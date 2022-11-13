CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFSB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.80. 16,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. CFSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.