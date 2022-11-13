Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.73 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.36 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 300,001 shares trading hands.

Chamberlin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

