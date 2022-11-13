Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 15,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.