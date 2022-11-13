Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 15,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
