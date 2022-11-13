Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 86.82% and a net margin of 80.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

