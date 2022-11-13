Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $4,412,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Chevron by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

