Chia Price Tops $29.91 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Chia has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market cap of $168.58 million and $4.53 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $29.91 or 0.00179871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,636,965 coins and its circulating supply is 5,637,143 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

