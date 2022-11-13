China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)

(Get Rating)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.