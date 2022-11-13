China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

China Teletech Price Performance

CNCT remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,137. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get China Teletech alerts:

China Teletech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.