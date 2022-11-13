CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CIB Marine Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %
CIBH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.41. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.
About CIB Marine Bancshares
