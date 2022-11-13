CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

CIBH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.41. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Get CIB Marine Bancshares alerts:

About CIB Marine Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for CIB Marine Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIB Marine Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.