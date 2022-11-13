Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $13.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $443.86 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

