Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cintas worth $151,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas stock opened at $443.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.56. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.