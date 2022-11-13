Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.