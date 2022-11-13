Citigroup Increases Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $61.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.



