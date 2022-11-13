Civic Market Cap Hits $88.01 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $88.01 million and $8.36 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

