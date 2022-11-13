CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,458,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 1,136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.7 days.

OTCMKTS CHKGF remained flat at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

