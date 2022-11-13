Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $85,627,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $54,443,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $33,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

