Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Clarus accounts for 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Clarus worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

