Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.84.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 13.6 %

NET opened at $53.71 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.