Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,942 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Cognex worth $102,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 2.7 %

CGNX stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.