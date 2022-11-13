Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

