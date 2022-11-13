Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.33.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
