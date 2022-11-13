Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $12.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
