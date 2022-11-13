Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $12.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

