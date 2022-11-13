Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 985,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

