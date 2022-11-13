Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 985,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Insider Activity at Columbia Financial
In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.24.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
