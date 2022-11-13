Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of CMRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. Comera Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
