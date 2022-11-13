Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CMRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. Comera Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 15,266 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,341.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 15,266 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,341.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 184,563 shares of company stock worth $356,979 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

