Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
