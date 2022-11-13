Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 613,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

