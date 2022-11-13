Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDAQ remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,885,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 138.0% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 862,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 366,419 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,786,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

