Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Concrete Leveling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

