Conflux Price Reaches $0.0296 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $61.96 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,241.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00352903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00121240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00772181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00606826 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03108807 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,689,277.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.