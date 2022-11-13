Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $194.63 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

