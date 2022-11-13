Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 10.0 %

CPPMF stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

