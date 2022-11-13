Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.